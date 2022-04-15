With Governor Kristi Noem declaring Monday, April 18 as a state holiday this year, North Sioux City City Hall and other offices will be closed. This conflicted with council’s next meeting date. After discussion, the council decided to move their next meeting from Monday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. The public hearing for the SRF Funding Applications was also moved to 7 p.m. on the 19th.
A public hearing was held at 7:02 p.m. to vacate a legal section line road right-of-way which runs across property owned by Dr. Tom Kenny and Dr. Don and Sherry Cork. The city secured all necessary easements for the storm water pipe that runs along the right-of-way. It was found that the area was not needed for public purposes and had not been used in more than 20 years. The council approved Resolution 2022-02 – Vacating Right-of-Way.
A request from Royal Canin for temporary parking was approved. While the company is working on its new expansion, there is a need to reopen the old plant to meet demand. They want to establish a temporary gravel parking lot on the south side of their old building so they can remove part of the current parking lot for a retention pond. The temporary lot would be about 15 feet from the street and in the city’s right-of-way. The temporary occupancy permit for Royal Canin was approved and set to expire automatically 60 days after the opening of their new addition.
The council approved the second reading of Ordinance 2022-03 – Donation Policy. There were changes at the first reading that included adding an application form and allowing the request of $2,500 in a calendar year. The ordinance covers organizations or businesses located in North Sioux City where a significant presence or a specific portion of its membership resides in the city. It’s also to benefit youth 18 and under for the purpose of offsetting an unplanned or unusual event or opportunity that would greatly benefit any qualified participant. The funding “may not” be used or requested to offset general operating expenses.
