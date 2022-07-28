A change order and final pay estimate for the Monterey Ditch stormwater project was approved at the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District meeting July 18. The change order was for an increase of $8,250 for a manhole extension and tree removal. After approving the change order, the Board of Supervisors approved the final pay request for the project to Mark Albenesius, Inc. at $10,773. With the change order, the final project total was $92,335. The project created a ditch in the Monterey area for stormwater run off to dump directly into the Missouri River.
