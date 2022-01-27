Andrew Eitreim of Architecture, Inc. was present to go over a tentative construction timeline for the expansion and remodeling of the courthouse at the Union County Commissioner meeting Jan. 25.
The current projected cost is $4.1 million, but there are still some numbers that need firming.
Eitreim said that the project is broken out into four phases:
A) Administration offices, basement and remodel;
B) The Sally Port at the Sheriff’s Office;
C) The Sheriff’s Office; and
D) Restrooms and other miscellaneous clean-up work.
He stated that their projected timeline is to have the construction documents ready by March 4, have it ready to go out to bids March 7, run advertisements March 10 and 17 and have the bids due March 29. Then they would open them and review them and have the commissioners award a contract April 5. This would put construction beginning anywhere from the end of April to May. They would want Phase A completed by no later than Dec. 30.
He went through each phase and discussed price amounts and how all the figures were determined and included contingency costs.
The commissioner discussed adding a basement under the sheriff’s department and the addition of a kitchen. Eitreim didn’t have secure numbers prepared for those, but estimated that the addition of the basement would be 1,000 square feet and could easily cost $150,000. Again, with the kitchen, he estimated that a full-functioning kitchen (where meals would be prepared) could cost $600,000 plus equipment while a staging kitchen (where food is brought in and then dispensed to inmates) would be about half that cost plus some equipment. The commissioners decided against either addition.
More information will be available as the construction deadline nears.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
