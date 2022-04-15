The Jefferson City Council kept up with its intention to improve the town’s looks by reminding residents of a city-wide clean-up Friday-Sunday, April 15-17. Dumpsters will be set up, with a dump truck on-site for scrap metal.
During its regular meeting Monday, April 4, the council asked City Attorney Sabrina LaFleur-Sayler to contact the property owner at 214 N. 3rd Street. City Finance Officer Michaeleen Roark sent the property owner a letter listing certain deficiencies, but no response was received.
The city also received a $1,200 payment from the owner of 503 Main Street towards clean-up costs assessed for house demolition, mowing and snow removal.
The council approved annual trailer park renewals to ABR Trailer Park, Kent’s Trailer Park and Tee Lees Trailer Park.
Neither Police Chief Randy Crum nor Officer Bill Manger were at the meeting, as they had mandatory training in Vermillion. The police report included several instances of the Jefferson Police Department assisting neighboring agencies, including suspicious persons near the apartments on Main Street (Union County Sheriff, North Sioux City Police and Elk Point Police) and a fire in Elk Point.
The street department report talked about road grading and putting crushed asphalt in the park parking lot.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a one-day malt beverage license for St. Peter’s on April 23;
• Learned the Elk Point-Jefferson school bus driven by Roark was plugged in 17 times in March, leaving a credit balance of $1.50 in what was donated to the city for reimbursement; and
• Set a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at city hall to canvass the results of the municipal election.
The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 at city hall.
