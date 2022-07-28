After long discussions, the Union County Board of County Commissioners approved the provisional budget at their meeting July 26. The approved provisional budget shows a General Fund balance of $11.7 million. Most everything requested in every department head’s budget was approved. Small changes can still be made to the budget until September.
Next year, commissioner Kevin Joffer requested that any increases to budgets be explained in detail as to why they’re going up so the commissioners are better informed.
The commissioners also looked at the current jail rates with Sheriff Dan Limoges. Limoges said Union County currently charges $15 for in-county, $30 for work release and $65 for out-of-county inmates. Surrounding counties are charging anywhere from $80 to $95 a day for their inmates. The commissioners decided, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the rate for in-county inmates will raise to $25 per day and out-of-county inmates to $80 per day.
