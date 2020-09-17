Discussions on the Coronavirus pandemic took the majority of the one hour, 39 minute Dakota Valley School Board meeting Monday night, Sept. 14. Concerns from parents about the close contact and quarantine policies were deliberated at length.
Stefanie Collins, a DV parent with four children in the school district, stated that she has been contacted twice about one of her children being in close contact with another student who tested positive for COVID-19.
“So we’ve been in school what... four weeks now and I’ve already had two of those phone calls,” Collins said. “They’re going to keep happening... If I were to take my kids out for every close contact and every exposure, my kids – my one child specifically – would only have a total of four days in school. This is what’s going to happen. Every exposure cannot be mandated to quarantine.”
Further deliberation was held later in the meeting where the board was informed what their options were and what other officials, such as the Department of Education, SD Department of Health (SD DOH) and school attorneys were suggesting. As of right now, the school is conducting their own contact tracing and relying on parents to inform them when their child tests positive for COVID-19. When they receive a positive test confirmation, they contact parents or guardians and recommend, same as SD DOH, that the student be quarantined for 10-14 days. The board passed a motion that if a student is determined, through a SD DOH investigation, as a close contact, then the district will follow the CDC and SD DOH’s recommendations and South Dakota codified law on student health emergencies and require the student to quarantine.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.