With the recent announcement of a $185 million expansion project from Royal Canin, J.R. Smith (representative for Royal Canin) made a presentation to the North Sioux City City Council Jan. 18 to request two tax rebates. The first was for a sales tax rebate relating to the purchase of equipment for the project. The second was for a property tax abatement for an estimated amount of $200,000.
Smith explained that with the pandemic, there has been a surge of households adding a pet which has increased the demand for their products. Because of this, they are looking at adding two more manufacturing lines and upgrading their utilities. They anticipate that this will create approximately 150 new jobs.
They plan on building north of their current building on North Derby Lane to the end of their property line. It is estimated to be an additional 125,000 square feet.
Council member Doug Berg voiced his concerns over the city’s current water and sewer infrastructure and whether this addition would stress their system. He asked Smith if they had a projection of how much water/sewer they would be producing. Smith said they’re having a third party contractor handling a study, but estimated it wouldn’t be any more than what the current three manufacturing lines utilize.
The council approved a 50 percent sales tax rebate up to $1.532 million to Royal Canin. However, further information needs to be presented on the property tax portion of the request.
Kim Delaney and council member Tena Carpenter presented information on another fundraiser for the Splash Pad – Summer Splash Day. They would like to hold a one-day event (tentatively set for June 25) in which there would be such items as tournaments, vendor fair, car show and evening entertainment.
Delaney also gave a run-down of the park updates, including all equipment being updated to ADA requirements, changing City Park to Stevens Park, adding a basketball court at Ferrari Park, perennial plants being planted at Centennial Park and getting rid of graffiti from the shelter at Lakeshore Park and restaining the wood. Signs will be placed at all the parks this spring. The signs will include the name, park hours, guidelines for park use and information as to how the name for the park was chosen.
City Administrator Eric Christensen asked the council if they would be interested in him pursuing a noxious odor ordinance, since there have been complaints from council members and residents on odor issues. The ordinance would give the council some teeth to work with the issue. The council instructed Christensen to move forward with drafting an ordinance.
The council approved three changes to the performance metrics for city employees for 2022.
They approved a proclamation in support of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month and bills and adjourned. Their next meeting will be Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
