Morgan Hinds always wanted to help people, especially children, and because of that drive and determination, the Dakota Valley Administrators named her the 2022 DV Teacher of the Year.
Hinds grew up in Yankton and graduated in 2005. She attended Black Hills State University and obtained her degree in 2011 in Early Childhood SPED, K-12 SPED and Elementary SPED.
Hinds started teaching at Dakota Valley in 2015, teaching 6th-8th grade Special Education students. She stated that she’s always felt the drive to be involved in special education.
“I feel like it probably started in elementary school,” Hinds said. “I had a student in my classroom in fifth grade who had special needs, Down syndrome and was very non-verbal and just needed a friend. I feel like that’s where it started. I wanted them to feel like they were a part of the classroom and not secluded from everyone else.
“I just wanted everybody to feel included,” she said.
The teachers nominated each other for the Teacher of the Year award and then administration selected based off the nominations.
“I didn’t even know I was nominated for the award,” Hinds said. “The Superintendent [Dr. Tonia Warzecha] came in with Miss Herzog, Mr. Blaeser and Mrs. Steele with balloons and just said, ‘Congratulations! You are our Teacher of the Year.’ I just had no idea, no idea I was even in the running for it.”
Other teachers in the running for Teacher of the Year were Paula Hemp, Demi Harlan, Lydia Reis, Adam Shanks, Abby Voss, Tiffany Wendling and Stacey Langley.
