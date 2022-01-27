A joint study was approved with a financial consideration of $6,000 from the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board at their meeting Jan. 17. The study would be in partnership with North Sioux City, conducted by HDR Engineering, on the compatibility of both water systems working together to benefit both entities. The contract will be in North Sioux City’s name, but the Dunes will participate up to $6,000 or half of the agreement.
The study will look at providing redundancy and resiliency to both systems. This is the first step in the process to see if it could work or what would have to be done in order to make it work.
“From Dakota Dunes’ perspective, we want to see if this could be a long term solution to a potential, additional need for a water tank,” CID Manager Jeff Dooley said. “But, we intend to continue on with our current arrangements with our own water plant and the city of Sioux City. This would be an additional point of redundancy and add some resiliency to our system.”
Dooley explained that redundancy is when there are two ways to get water or sewer to certain areas. That way, if there is a line break, the system can be shut off to that line and services are still provided through the other line.
A $500,000 general fund CD was up for renewal, but due to low interest rates, the board decided to move that into their money market account.
They approved their 2022 incentive plan for employees, went into executive session for contractual matters, reconvened with no action and adjourned. Their next meeting was set for Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
