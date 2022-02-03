A public hearing will be held Feb. 8 on the proposed division of Jefferson Township. It will be at 11 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in the commissioner’s room. The Wynstone Homeowners Association Board has requested that the Jefferson Township Board of Supervisors consider a proposal to divide Jefferson Township to create a new township called Wynstone Township.
The purpose of the hearing is not to vote on the division, but to answer questions or listen to those who have statements for or against the division. The hearing is required by state codified law.
“This is an opportunity for people to ask questions or advocate which ever way they want,” Wynstone Board President Jim Walker said. “Following that it should be set for a vote.”
“We encourage everyone to attend the hearing, ask question and listen in on this matter,” Jefferson Township clerk Roger Sayler said.
Wynstone representatives have attended county commission meetings in the past and were informed that commissioners don't want to decide the issue; it should be determined by a vote of the people.
No election had been set as of this update.
