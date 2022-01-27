Wynstone is looking at splitting from its current township and creating their own. They are currently part of the Jefferson Township. Jim Walker met with the Union County Board of County Commissioners at their Jan. 11 meeting to present them with petitions for the division of Jefferson Township. (Information can be found on page 6 of this edition.)
Highway Department
Union County Highway Department Superintendent Jerry Buum had various items to discuss. The board approved to sign an agreement for voluntary right-of-way donation from Joseph Chicoine on two of the parcels he owns. The board approved four highway department resolutions for bridge improvement grant programs.
Personnel
The commissioners met with Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges. After discussion, they accepted the resignation of Emergency Manager Jeff Christie as of Jan. 31 and rehired him as Deputy Sheriff at $20.36 beginning Feb. 1. They also approved Shawn Tabke as Extension, Fair, 4-H and Weed Director at $50,000 beginning Jan. 24.
Agenda Items
The board approved many items, including the agenda and claims, signed an agreement with Charles Mix County for Adult Detention service and a five-year agreement with Convergint and travel for Rumi Weigel Jan. 24. The minutes from Jan. 4 were approved with a change to the address for Beresford precincts 4 and 5 to 301 Maple Street.
The commissioners held two executive sessions for personnel matters – one for 28 minutes and another for four minutes. They adjourned at 12:08 p.m. and will reconvene Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m.
Commented
