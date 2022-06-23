“A dream come true,” is how Monte and Shannon Jost describe their upcoming purchase of the Leader-Courier and Times newspapers.
Shannon grew up in the newspaper business, as her family owned a number of papers and shoppers around the country.
“For myself, being from three generations of newspaper family, it’s exciting to think we can own and operate our own,” Shannon said. “We’ve worked for other people all these years. The sense of ownership, it’s already in our blood. We’ve grown roots in the newspaper business, but to actually own one of our own and continue the legacy of what you guys created is really exciting.”
“It actually was for her, to have her dream come true,” Monte said. “She wanted to run her own, at some point. I’m extremely excited about the opportunity you guys have given us.”
Shannon and Monte have more than 50 years of newspaper experience, most recently at the Le Mars Daily Sentinel. However, a recent change of ownership there made them think about other options. When current Leader-Courier publisher Bruce Odson approached them with an offer to sell his papers, the Josts felt it was the right move, at the right time, for them.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times and Leader-Courier.
