With aging infrastructure and growing populations, there is always cause to look at infrastructure needs, improvements and potential future additions. Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District has developed a five-year infrastructure plan and highlighted the immediate needs of the Dunes and what potential additions will have to be made in the near future.
In the next four to five years, the Dunes will need to replace its sanitary sewer force main to Sioux City for treatment and a second water and sewer line under the interstate to create a more reliable water and sewer system. Currently, there is only one water and sewer line from the business park to the lift station and this project would create redundancy for both the water and sewer. CID Manager Jeff Dooley estimates that the force main project will cost approximately $650,000 with the second water and sewer line under the interstate approximately $800,000.
Dooley said they are looking at an SRF loan where they would borrow 80 percent of the money needed and put 20 percent down. There’s a chance that it wouldn’t be all loan and some grant money could be awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act the state received, but the Dunes is planning for that 80 percent loan amount.
In order to prepare for those improvements and loan payments, Dooley and Business Manager Andrew Tramp have come up with future cost projections on estimated water and sewer rates. The CID Board of Supervisors will approve any final rate increases through their normal rate process.
Currently, the rate for residential is a $16 base and a charge of $4 for every 1,000 gallons of use.
“So currently if you use 5,000 gallons, you pay the $16 plus $20 (five times $4), or $36,” Dooley said.
This July, the base rates will increase from $16 to $18 and the $4 to $4.50 for every 1,000 gallons utilized – so that 5,000 gallons will cost $40.50. That’s to cover the increase given to the Dunes from Sioux City. Looking forward, the projected rates can be seen in the chart below. In 2024, they are projecting to add a surcharge of $2.
“That will fund the debt on the force main replacement project,” Dooley said. “That’s how we’ve financed debt in the past is with a surcharge, so that when debt’s retired, that surcharge just goes away and it’s not built into our operational rate.”
Currently, Dunes residents have a $6.98 surcharge for the 500,000 gallon clear well potable water storage tank constructed in 2015.
Water rates will not see an increase in 2022, but they’re projected to increase in 2023, especially to higher water users. An estimated surcharge of $2.83 will be added in either 2023 or 2024 to fund the aforementioned water looping project. (This would be added to the current surcharge.)
“While surcharges pay off debt service, our water and sewer rates are designed to cover operational costs and is a way to build up a reserve in order to replace assets as they retire,” Dooley explained. “That way we don’t end up with big loan amounts and surcharges.
“Our philosophy on borrowing money for capital projects, is to try not to make it where we don’t have to borrow 100 percent,” Dooley continued. “We want to have 20 percent equity in there. That’s kind of why we need to look at collecting higher rates so that we’re collecting more over and above our operational costs so that we have money to set aside for future projects. And hopefully, at some point, there will be some projects that we don’t have to borrow money for.”
In the next five to seven years, the Dunes may need to look at an additional water tower and expanding their water treatment plant. The water tower will be needed due to high irrigation users.
“It’s really not sustainable long term because you have to build your facilities for such a huge peak,” Dooley said. “If we have to build a new tower, it’s going to be A) very expensive because costs have gone up, $2.8 million might be more like $3.7 million for our size of tower; B) Where do you put it? And C) That tower is more likely going to have to be taken offline in the winter time, because we won’t want it to freeze. So there’s operational challenges as well.”
When it comes to applying for state funds for infrastructure projects, they tell municipalities what rates they should be charging their residents. This ensures that the municipality is contributing and the state isn’t just funding every project. Right now the state’s projected goal for a 5,000 gallon customer for water and sewer is supposed to be $55 apiece. Dakota Dunes is currently at $36 for 5,000 gallons of sewer and $26.34 for water.
Even though projections were made for the next five years, Dooley said that the plans need to be reevaluated every year to determine firmer numbers for that year. The CID Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
