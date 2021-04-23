Don Lantis of North Sioux City appeared before the Union County Board of County Commissioners April 19 about rezoning some of his property.
Lantis owns an 18-acre section of land north of Lantis Fireworks in North Sioux City between the east side of the interstate and the railroad tracks. Now that the land has come out of the floodplain, it can be built on. He is asking to have the land rezoned from agriculture to commercial. He informed the commissioners that he was thinking there could be anywhere from 16 to 18 lots. No one was in opposition to the rezoning hearing held April 6.
Union County Planning and Zoning Director Dennis Henze informed Lantis that some of the property is located in North Sioux City and had been annexed in 1977. The land that is inside city limits is already zoned commercial and it would just be the part in the county that is being rezoned.
The commissioners approved the rezoning.
A meeting held between Architecture, Inc. and commissioners Mike Dailey and Kevin Joffer and Union County Public Building and Grounds Superintendent Scott Sexton helped clear up some questions on the courthouse expansion project. Dailey and Joffer offered different approaches to the plans. Architecture, Inc. wanted to know if the commissioners were wanting to go through with the expansion and Joffer and Dailey agreed, even though certain details still need to be worked out. The commissioners discussed holding special public meetings in every district so the residents of Union County can ask their questions and be a part of the expansion. They also discussed hiring a construction manager to oversee the project. No official motions were made as it was discussion only.
Department Heads
Sexton asked for an executive session for personnel matters. Upon reconvening, the commissioners moved to allow Sexton to advertise for a full-time maintenance position.
Union County Highway Superintendent Jerry Buum had two items needing board approval – the five-year highway plan and a Right-of-Way permit for Southeastern Electric to bore under County Road 12. They approved both items.
Agenda Items
Human Resources Director Tammy Loos was present. She needed direction on where to go with the employee handbook she’s been rewriting and updating. The commissioners gave her permission to move forward with staff meetings and explanations of the changes along with giving them the handbook to read. Joffer asked that they make sure they have something recorded with employee’s signatures that they have read the handbook to which the others agreed.
The commissioners approved the minutes and claims and a resignation from Kyle Van Der Stoep, part-time jailer, as of April 29.
Their next regular meeting will be held May 4 at 8:30 a.m. They have a Board of Equalization meeting next Tuesday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m.
