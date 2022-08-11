Every school year there are new faces that appear in the hallways of every school, whether they’re new administrators, teachers, students or students switching buildings. The Dakota Valley School District welcomes nine new teachers/paraprofessionals for the 2022-23 school year.
Sue Stewart will be teaching Science, mainly physics, physical science and environmental science. She currently resides in North Sioux City. Before coming to Dakota Valley, Stewart taught at Crofton High School in Crofton, NE for 21 years. While there she taught physics, chemistry, physical science and anatomy.
Stewart graduated high school in Ritzville, WA. She received her bachelor’s degree in Biology from Whitworth College in Spokane, WA and a master’s in curriculum and instruction from Doane College.
Stewart has a daughter who teaches choir at Elk Point-Jefferson and a son who is an engineering student at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. She enjoys kayaking, quilting and walking.
Lynda Grasso will join the Upper Elementary/Middle School building as a 6th grade science teacher. Grasso has subbed for Dakota Valley and other middle and high school districts in the past. She received her bachelor’s degree from Briar Cliff University.
Grasso currently resides in Dakota Dunes with her husband and daughter. She enjoys spending time with her family, doing yoga and being active outdoors.
Samantha Hartog will be teaching 4th grade Language Arts. She previously taught in the Harrisburg School District. A local girl, Hartog graduated from Elk Point-Jefferson and received her bachelor’s degree from Dakota Wesleyan University.
