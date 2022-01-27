The Elk Point-Jefferson School District has released its 2020-21 District Report Card and once again, EPJ shines in comparison to both state and DAK-12 Conference results.
College and Career Readiness measures what percent of graduates are college course-work ready and career assessment ready. EPJ’s 80 percent is well above the state average of 57 percent and beats the nearest DAK-12 school, Dakota Valley by four percentage points.
EPJ’s ACT average of 23 is at the top of DAK-12 schools as well, as do its on-time graduation rate of 94 percent and high school completion rate of 96 percent. The district’s percentage of students who go on to higher education, 80 percent, is topped only by Vermillion and Dakota Valley. Thirty-two of EPJ’s 40 graduates continued their education at either a two- or four-year school.
“It is great to see the continued success of the students here at Elk Point-Jefferson,” Superintendent Derek Barrios said. “Even through the uncertainty of these last couple of years, our students and staff continue to work hard and persevere through adversity. Our district continues to perform well and display academic successes.”
Because of COVID-19 disruptions, no state testing results were reported.
