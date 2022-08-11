With the Union County fair being held last week Aug. 3-6, the Union County Commissioners were eager to hear how the week’s events went. Union County Fair Manager Shawn Tabke updated the commissioners at their meeting Aug. 9.
He said the Bulls and Barrels brought in around $4,250.
“We have to take a hard look at what we’re going to do with that next year, because the bull thing cost $10,700 to put on,” Tabke said. “Now we got some donations that were specifically for the rodeo, one was $1,000 from Thunder Valley.”
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
