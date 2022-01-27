At its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 10, the Elk Point-Jefferson Board heard updates from Superintendent Derek Barrios on the upcoming bond election and how the district is dealing with the county’s surge in COVID-19 cases.
Barrios said a wealth of information is now available on the district’s website concerning the project, everything from detailed plans to the projected cost to property owners. He said a community informational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25 will put that information out before the public and should answer any questions district residents have.
Barrios said there are currently nine active COVID-19 cases in the district. He pointed out, however, that there are far more absences due to colds and flu, both among students and staff.
The 2020 District Report Card has been completed. (See story next week for details.)
In his report, Technology Director Myles Larsen said the Smart Board ordered last June have finally arrived. He has been assured that future orders will arrive in a more timely fashion.
K-5 Principal/District SPED Director Laura Throener said she, Joy Schuldt, Dallas Harvey and Kristi Schmitz are continuing Certified Needs Assessment training. SPED file reviews are due by May, to ensure proper documentation. Three children have joined Pre-Kindergarten to act as peer models for the children with individualized education plans (IEP). Board member Jessica LaFleur asked Throener how many EPJ students have IEPs; Throener said around 115. While that is high for area schools, it is a sign of the respect the EPJ program has earned.
Middle School/High School Principal Skyler Eriksen said he and staff are starting to look at scheduling for fall classes. He is excited about a CPR class that EPJ will sponsor in conjunction with Horizon Health in which students can earn a CPR certificate.
In his report Maintenance Director Todd Grassel said the power has been run to the new video board in the high school gym, with installation expected in March. He and staff have stepped up cleaning and disinfecting.
Barrios’ report noted the beginning of the 2022 state legislature. He’s hoping lawmakers make good on Gov. Kristi Noem’s promise of a six percent increase in state aid to education.
The board held second reading to a policy on the use of alcohol and other drugs, in response to the legalization of medical cannabis, with no changes from first reading. Third and final reading will be at the February board meeting.
In other action, the board approved:
• A joint municipal/school board election Tuesday, April 12;
• Board member Tim Brewer to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Legislative Action Network;
• Three open enrollment applications;
• Business Manager Terri Chicoine’s retirement as of Dec. 30, 2022; and
• 2022-23 administrative contracts for Eriksen, Chicoine, Larsen, Clercx, Throener and Grassel.
The board went into executive session for personnel but reconvened with no action taken.
The next meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
