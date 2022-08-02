U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson hosted a Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Pinning Ceremony Monday, Aug. 1 at Veterans Centennial Park in North Sioux City. Several members of Two Rivers Post 319 received commemorative Vietnam Veterans pins and also were coined by Johnson with a special House of Representatives coin with the South Dakota seal.
Latest News
- Increased sportsmanship among SDHSAA board goals for school year
- New, more contagious COVID variant raising concerns
- Second annual race benefits EPJ Cross Country team
- New website released
- SD DHS, GetSetUp offer virtual classes for SD seniors
- Chip and fog seal projects scheduled
- New website for SD missing persons released
- Walk-in craft day
eEditions
Most Popular
Articles
- Farewell, Susan
- Locals run in the Okoboji Homecoming Races
- County approves provisional budget, raises jail fees
- Norma J. Rosenbaum
- First all-electric utility vehicle introduced
- Community spread remains high
- EPJ board approves budget, holds annual meeting
- Chip and fog seal projects scheduled
- Barth runs for PUC
- Huskies play in regions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Personal privacy is a topic I consider to be
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.