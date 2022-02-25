There’s a new lawyer in town – Kasen Lambeth.
Lambeth has brought new life to the old Stickney & Groe Law Office, opening his law practice in Elk Point in December, 2021. He opened, first, in Vermillion in April, 2021, but saw a need for Union County to have another law practice and chose Elk Point as a good location.
Lambeth isn’t new to Union County. After leaving a private practice upon graduation, he was employed as a Deputy State’s Attorney for Union County. He worked there two years before moving and working at the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office. After about seven months with Clay County, Lambeth ventured out, once again, to try his hand at private practice.
“I got plenty of court experience [working at the county], paid down my student debt,” Lambeth said. “I went over to Clay County for a short time so that I could get some experience in Magistrate Court as well.
“The dream was to always have a private practice,” Lambeth continued. “I started out that way, but the student loans, they don’t wait on anyone. Once we got those down to a manageable amount, we thought we could go back into private practice and it would be more in-line with the dream.”
