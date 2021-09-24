The North Sioux City Fire Department will again be Lighting the Night during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 to Honor Fallen Firefighters.
Every October, a grateful nation honors its fallen fire service heroes at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, located on the campus of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.
Nearly everyone knows a firefighter. They are family, friends and co-workers. They respond to a stranger’s call for help without hesitation and serve with pride and compassion. The sacrifices they also made during this worldwide pandemic will never be forgotten.
Last year, no one was able to meet in person to honor fallen heroes, although there was a virtual “America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters,” which will be held again this year. This year’s Memorial Weekend will be held in person, scheduled for Oct. 2-3. The foundation worked closely with local, state, national and federal partners to make this decision, and this year they will be honoring 2019 and 2020 fallen heroes, some of whom lost their lives from COVID-19 protecting the nation.
A Candlelight Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 for the families. As in years past, they are asking landmarks, buildings, communities and fire departments across the country to participate in “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.” Last year, some of the most iconic buildings and bridges, as well as hundreds of fire departments and communities participated in honoring the fallen. They included One World Trade Center in New York City, the Willis Tower in Chicago and Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.