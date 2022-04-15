During its regular meeting Monday, April 4, the Elk Point City Council heard from concerned citizens who had received letters about property upkeep.
In January 2022, the city signed a code enforcement contract with Joel Johnson. He brought a crew to town to evaluate properties that violate city codes as far as weeds, garbage and lack of repairs.
Troy North received a letter from Johnson telling North the paint on his home at 305 E. Washington is peeling. He was given 30 days to paint his home. North is concerned that it is still too cold to paint. North also wondered whether Johnson is authorized to access private property. City Administrator Derek Tuttle said he’s technically a city employee and can enter a yard, but not a home, without permission.
Mayor Deb McCreary told North to call the number on the letter and work with Johnson. Tuttle said Johnson has already granted a number of 90-day extensions to property owners. Thirty-seven letters were sent to local property-owners.
Jeremy Harkness did not receive a letter, but tried to convince the council that it could be sued if it attempted to enforce the next step on the process for property-owners who do not fix the code violations – abatement and liens. Tuttle said the city passed a comprehensive zoning ordinance and building code in 2019 that addresses all Harkness’ issues. Council member Lance Penfield suggested Harkness should read both the ordinance and code and come back to the council if he still has questions.
Greg Hovland asked how far the notices will go.
“Are we going to be the [Dakota] Dunes here?” he asked. “It seems like fine-tooth combing.”
Tuttle assured him the intent is just to clean up properties.
