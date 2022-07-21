Two amendments for purchase agreements from the land acquisition from Graham Aviation were presented to the North Sioux City City Council July 18. The third amendment to the purchase agreement clarified the description of the parcels listed in the first agreement as the area has now been platted. It also amended the closing date to July 31 as requested by Graham Aviation. The fourth amendment clarified the description of the parcels listed in the second purchase agreement as the area has now been platted. The agreement also has the exact number of acres and amends the closing date to Feb. 10, 2023. The council approved both amendments.
