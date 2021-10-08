Three public hearings awaited the North Sioux City City Council at the beginning of their meeting Monday, Oct. 4. The first was to rezone eight parcels located near the old water tower site on North Derby Lane from Industrial to General Business. The council opened the hearing at 7:02 p.m. and closed it at 7:07 p.m. With no opposition, they approved the rezoning.
A second public hearing was opened at 7:08 p.m. This was to rezone a parcel located at 201 Rose Street/215 Lloyd Ave. from Single Family (R-1) to Multi-Family (R-3) Residential. North Sioux City City Administrator Eric Christensen explained that this was an apartment complex that has been zoned R-1, but should be R-3. The council closed the hearing at 7:09 p.m. The council approved the rezoning.
The third public hearing was opened at 7:10 p.m. A parcel located on the other side of the street of 201 Rose Street/215 Lloyd Ave. was zoned R-3 and needed to be changed to R-1 as there is a single family dwelling located there. The council closed the hearing at 7:11 p.m. and approved the rezoning.
Three ordinances were discussed and approved at the meeting – two second readings and one first reading.
Ordinance 2021-16 – Alcohol Ordinance has been discussed at length with the council and was tabled during two different meetings. Their concerns revolved around whether the North Sioux City Fire Department could still hold an alcohol license for the Community Center. The ordinance pertains to special event licenses and limits the license to a period not to exceed 15 consecutive days. The council approved the second reading.
The Cannabis Zoning Changes, Ordinance 2021-19, second reading was approved. This ordinance establishes areas where medical cannabis may be processed and sold.
The third ordinance was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting. Ordinance 2021-20 – Medical License Application Restriction would limit how many applications a medical cannabis license applicant could submit.
