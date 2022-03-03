Elk Point, SD (57025)

Today

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Windy with intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Winds diminishing some overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%.