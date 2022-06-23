Dennis Melstad, a long-time resident of Dakota Dunes and an integral part of creating the community, resigned from the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors after serving Dakota Dunes for 31 years. His resignation, official June 30, was accepted at the board’s meeting Monday, June 20.
“I am proud of what has been accomplished at Dakota Dunes,” Melstad said. “We’ve built a city from scratch. After being here for over 30 years I will always state that I am from Dakota Dunes. I have so many memories of the process to develop the Dunes. I want to thank all those who worked with me and for me at the Dunes. In my comments to the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Board of Supervisors I stated, ‘that it has been a pleasure working with the board and working for the benefit of the residents and commercial businesses of Dakota Dunes. I wish you all the best in the future.’”
To fill his seat, the board will publish a notice about taking letters of interest to fulfill Melstad’s remaining term. They hope to have the seat filled by the August meeting.
Crooked Tree Lane
The development of a duplex home on Crooked Tree Lane was a subject of contention amongst neighbors near the proposed structure. Dan Shuck, Patrick Kuehl and Scott and Heather Freebern appeared before the board during public input to express their concerns over the development. Shuck presented the building permit application from Wegher, Koskovich, Murphy, LLC which stated that the structure being built was listed as a “new single family home,” but a duplex is being constructed.
The board had approved changing Lot 23 on Crooked Tree Lane from a single family home to a duplex at their April meeting. Lot 22, which was on the board’s June agenda was tabled after some discussion. Jeff Dooley, Dakota Dunes CID District Manager stated that an extensive study had been completed for drainage, which the Freeberns were worried about. He also stated that since the original plans for Dakota Dunes listed duplexes on Crooked Tree Lane, it wasn’t outside their scope to allow the duplexes.
“I wanted to stress, that our reasoning, our rationale was correct,” Dooley said. “The zoning allowed for it. It was already planned for duplexes.”
The Freeberns were also concerned about all the trees that were removed, the contractor wanting to push dirt onto their property and the drainage. The board directed the Freeberns to the Community Association about the trees. As for the permit, they would need to contact the Union County Planning and Zoning Commission.
