WEL-Life at Elk Point, a provider of assisted living care, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience AwardTM. Qualifying for the award in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Personal Care, Dining Service, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Communication, Safety and Security, Recommend to Others and Overall Customer Experience, WEL-Life displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.
Bob Sayler, Executive Director of WEL-Life, said the number of categories of awards for the facility is a tremendous accomplishment.
“We earned recognition across a broad range of quality measures,” he said. “That’s a great achievement for our staff and how hard they work to care for our residents. WEL-Life is proud to serve Elk Point.”
Throughout its history, WEL-Life has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2021, a sampling of WEL-Life’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate WEL-Life in specific categories.
Every month, WEL-Life has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the award,WEL-Life has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best-in-Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.
