A series of vandalisms have damaged restrooms at the Elk Point-Jefferson School. School officials are asking for students and the public to help them identify the responsible parties.
This letter from Middle School/High School Principal Skyler Eriksen went out Friday, Oct. 8:
“I am disappointed to be reaching back out to you with negative concerns. We continue to have issues daily in our school restrooms. We have dealt with toilets plugged using multiple different items, sinks left on, soap dispensers busted, soap taken from the dispensers, trash cans put over toilets, trash cans tipped over, urinal cakes being removed and thrown around the bathroom, etc. The incident that occurred yesterday in the bathroom will cost over $500 for parts, plus someone’s time to fix.
“I am very concerned about these situations that continue to occur. I think the thing that bothers me the most is that our custodians work so hard every single day to make our school look great. We repeatedly receive comments from visiting schools about how our school facilities are well taken care of. These are the people that end up having to take extra time out of their day to pick up after, clean or fix what students are purposely ruining.
“Like all school policies, they are put into place because a select few students have ruined it for everyone else. I am hopeful this will not be the case for bathroom usage. It is time for students and parents to step up and let the school know if they hear or see anything related to these issues (videos, pictures, Tik-Tok, Snapchat, etc.). We continuously remind students and staff, ‘If you see something, say something.’ This practice is one of our best defenses as awareness and willingness to report concerns enables our administrative team to respond and investigate situations quickly. Please continue to remind your student(s) to report any potential issues or concerns to the school.”
