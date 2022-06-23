The Drought Monitor continues to classify parts of South Dakota in a level one to level three drought. For many producers, dry conditions have persisted since 2020. These conditions have caused them to make non-traditional management decisions in an effort to keep their operation viable.
Decisions have included selling livestock, changing grazing practices and rental agreements and making changes to feed rations. Each of these decisions needs to be dealt with, whether the drought is persisting or improving in their area.
During times of low precipitation, many decisions regarding the normal livestock inventory need to be made.
“SDSU Extension has a variety of budgeting calculators to assist with the decision-making process,” said Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. “In addition to the calculators, we have staff available to assist with the options available to ranchers.”
Non-traditional livestock sales may result in changes to the producer’s income tax liability. Selling cows, selling heifers instead of retaining them, selling calves at weaning instead of running them over the winter and other sales increase the amount of income received throughout the year.
Without expenses from feeding or managing those animals, the total income tax bill can be higher than normal, which will be an increased expense the operation will need to pay.
“I would encourage producers to work with their accountants as they make production decisions,” Gessner said. “The change in sales or additional expenses will be reflected on the Schedule F at the end of the year.”
Herd reduction is traditionally done to protect pastureland from overgrazing. With a reduced number of animals in inventory, the per cow fixed costs increase, thus increasing the breakeven price for the calves raised, if the pasture remains ungrazed over the summer.
“As some areas receive rain, producers in those areas may want to consider renting out those acres, or haying them,” Gessner said. “This way, the operation can generate income for family or farm/ranch expenses.”
The process of renting acres requires many considerations. Beyond the rate per acre, or AUM received, the landowner also needs to consider conservation practices they want to be followed on their acres, continuation of the agreement, livestock removal dates and agreement cancellation information. Written leases are highly encouraged to prevent misunderstandings between the parties involved.
