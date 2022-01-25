Residents in the Elk Point-Jefferson School District will have the opportunity to consider $12 million in school facility improvements at the polls Feb. 8.
The district has spent the past year studying the needs of the district’s facilities as well as working with a community task force to determine the best options for improvements and potential expansion. That process narrowed the scope of potential projects and determined that $12 million was the amount the district should ask voters to bond for in 2022.
Funding from a successful bond will be used to complete safety and security improvements, Americans with Disabilities (ADA) upgrades, elementary and middle school classroom updates and expansion, and kitchen/ cafeteria renovations. The cost for a $12 million bond is $105 annually per $100,000 of taxable valuation of residential property.
A survey sent out to district residents found overwhelming support for two parts of the project. Remodeling and expanding the kitchen and cafeteria were favored by 94 percent of respondents. A middle school addition drew 81 percent support.
Middle school addition
The current middle school is over 50 years old, and students are using the same classrooms as when it was built. The addition will increase the number of classrooms from seven to eight, but more importantly, will add needed square footage. Current classrooms average 826 sq.ft.; the new one will average 900.
Angela Peirce is the middle school science teacher. She is a graduate of EPJ and sat through her classes in the current middle school.
“My classes range from 17 to 29 this year,” Peirce said. “When I was in middle school, there were 18 of us at a time.”
She said the outdated and cramped room makes her teaching hard.
“We can’t do a lot of the labs that go with our curriculum because we don’t have space needed to move around, plug things in, no running water or lab vent,” she said. “When we use microscopes in Science or Discovery class, we run drop cords with power strips all over the room to get everything plugged in.
“For me, a facilities upgrade comes down to safety,” Peirce said.
Valerie Neuharth is a fifth-grade teacher. She wants to be able to use cooperative groups when she teaches math, but the noise level prohibits that.
“The students cannot communicate with one another in a cooperative manner without the room being overcome with noise,” Neuharth said. “It becomes almost impossible for the students to hear one another when there are 26 conversations happening.”
Her room also lacks the space Neuharth needs to teach science.
“I don’t have enough counter room to place 26 students,” she said. “I don’t have enough room to configure 26 desks in a way that would allow students to move about to conduct a lab.”
Math teacher Angie Langle’s classes range from 12 to 31 in size. She said that makes her teaching job harder.
“It is very difficult to effectively get around the room to help students, answer questions,” Langle said. “Students have books and computer bags that make it crowded to walk around to each student.”
Langle said she’s had to adjust her teaching style, with fewer interactive activities, the kind that engage students. The crowding also affects classroom behavior.
See full story in this week's Leader-Courier.
