Undefeated State Champions

Pictured are, from front, cheerleaders Lily Smith, Racheal Bryan, Claire Kilcullen, Madison Bell, Nathalia Young, Austyn Koedam and Karlee Hughes; middle row, Cody Morse, coaches Nate Schipper, Brian Uhl and Nathan Connelly, Brayden Major, Carson Peck, Jaxon Hennies, Isaac Bruns, Randy Rosenquist, Blake Schmiedt, Charlie Margeas, Luke Bruns, Jackson Strawn, Logan Collette and Austin Weber; and back, Jaxson Wingert, Sam Faldmo, Preston Carlson, head coach Jason Kleis, Joey Bryan, August Schenzel, Sam Kleis, Luke Norby, Ryan Ferrar and coaches Trae Bergh and Chris Schmidt.

 Photo by Peterman Sports Photography • Photoman@iw.net

With all the pressure of going into the state tournament, the Dakota Valley boys basketball team prevailed. In the opening round, they beat defending champion Sioux Falls Christian and to win the title defeated last year's runnerup, Sioux Valley.