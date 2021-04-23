An asphalt overlay project began Monday, April 19 on CR1B, from Exit 4 (North Sioux City/McCook Lake) northwest to the City of Jefferson. That portion of CR1B is closed to through traffic while the contractor is milling asphalt off the roadway.
There will be heavy truck traffic on Military Road that runs parallel to I-29 on the east side between Exit 4 and the City of North Sioux City. The ground asphalt is being stockpiled on county property in that location.
Knife River is the construction company in charge of the project. This project will cost $2.9 million. Weather permitting, they have a completion date of May 29.
Construction Timeline: April 19 – construction began; April 25-May 1 – crack and seat the road; May 2-8 – cut shoulders; May 9-22 – pave main line; May 23-24 – clean up the project and sand seal; May 24-29 – seat the road; May 29 – slated completion date.
