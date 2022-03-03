Raymond LaFleur

Raymond (Ray) LaFleur, 94, passed away peacefully Feb. 26, 2022 and is on his way to be rejoined with his bride of almost 58 years in heaven. He waited 94 years because as he liked to tell people, “The devil doesn’t want me and the good Lord’s not ready for me yet.”
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 4 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Jefferson with Fr. Joseph Vogel officiating. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 3 with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes – Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com
A lifelong resident of Jefferson, Ray was born Aug. 19, 1927 to Joseph and Marian (Bernard) LaFleur. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1945 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served in the final days of World War II before being honorably discharged.
He married his lifetime sweetheart Patricia Conley Oct. 26, 1948. Together they raised nine children (eight sons and one daughter), which Ray attributed to living so close to the railroad tracks. Always quick with a quip, Ray made a big impact in his small town, providing service as a charter member and treasurer of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, charter member and secretary of St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus, member of St. Peter’s Parochial School Board, board member of the Jefferson Public School Board and as sexton for St. Peter’s Cemetery for over 40 years. He also provided over 40 years of service on the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and was proud of his lifetime membership in American Legion Post #134, where he recently received an award for over 70 years of service.
Ray’s large family guaranteed he needed to work hard to support his family. Ray learned his initial trade from Martin Bosse of Bosse Oil Co. He leased the Jefferson Sinclair service station from Martin from 1948 to 1983. He also worked for Dirks Motor Co. as a salesman for many years. He ended his career working at Beano & Sherry’s Casinos, where he would tell everyone that his son, Beano, had sewed his pant pockets shut so he could work with the handling of money. He retired in 2004 and turned his favorite activity of regularly beating his children and grandchildren in cribbage into a full-time hobby. Ray never met a cribbage board he couldn’t conquer and all who loved him know he’s now in heaven playing cribbage with some of his favorite people.
Left to treasure his memories are his children, daughter, Brenda (Chuck) Koerner of Mound, MN; sons, Mark (Carol Ebel) LaFleur of Jefferson, Vincent LaFleur of North Sioux City, Barry (Terese) LaFleur of Rapid City, SD, Ted (Dee Dee) LaFleur of Sioux City and Dean LaFleur of Shakopee, MN; daughters-in-law, Sherry (LaFleur) Maguire of Dakota Dunes and Debra (LaFleur) Hellman of Burt, IA; sister, JoAnn (Doug) Faber of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Ruth (David) LaFleur; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Welcoming him to heaven is his wife, Patricia; sons, Rocky LaFleur, Dennis (Debra) LaFleur and Steve “Beano” (Sherry) LaFleur; his parents; brother, David (Ruth) LaFleur; daughter-in-law, Kathryn (Mark) LaFleur and great-grandchild, Eleanor LaFleur-Garlitz.
