The Jefferson City Council held its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8 rather than Monday to avoid the Labor Day holiday.
Duane Tielke, who owns the property at 113 N. 3rd Street appeared before the council to report on progress he’s made cleaning up the property. The city had sent him a letter with six specific problems identified by City Inspector Gary Roan:
1. Replace rear roof.
2. Replace rotten and damaged siding and windows.
3. Remove trees and shrubs growing around foundation that block exterior doors.
4. Remove garage and trash around it.
5. Have all utilities inspected – electric, plumbing and heating.
6. Repair interior hand rail and railing.
Before meeting with Tielke, the council spent 12 minutes in executive session.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.