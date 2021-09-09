Voters in the Vermillion and the Akron-Westfield school districts are going to the polls to seek bond approvals.
The Akron-Westfield School District votes Tuesday, Sept. 14 on a $8.994 million general obligation bond.
Akron-Westfield has had bond elections in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Each failed to receive the 60 percent needed for passage, although all came close.
Of the total, $2.399 million will go for mechanical and electrical system upgrades and $750,000 for site development, including the replacement of the south parking lot. The remainder of the bond, $5.845 million, will go towards a variety of projects, including a secure entryway, updated lockers and library/media center, as well as space for art and a career tech center. Much of this affects areas in the buildings originally constructed in the 1970s.
Even though the district goes from just north of Sioux City to the Sioux County line, the only polling place will be the Akron City Library. That decision was made by the Plymouth County auditor.
Vermillion voters will decide at their election Oct. 5 whether to construct a $26 million elementary school. It would be built next to the middle school and replace the Jolley and Austin schools.
The district has released detailed plans of the addition.
