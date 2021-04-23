On the invitation of North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Andrew Nilges, South Dakota’s First Gentleman Bryon Noem visited North Sioux City April 16.
He came down as part of his initiative and love for small towns.
Noem is the husband to current South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. After she was elected, he took some time to think about how he really wanted to help South Dakota and what his part would be.
“You know when she first got elected, we were trying to figure out what my initiative would be and my first initiative was to finish raising our kids,” Noem told the Times. “Later on they said, ‘What do you think the initiative should be?’ And I thought, ‘Well, I’m not sure.’ And they said, ‘Well, what do you love?’ And I said, ‘I love small towns.’ And they said, ‘Okay. Let’s do some type of small town initiative.’”
Noem is now on a journey to visit every small town in South Dakota. He wants to find those hidden gems in the towns and help promote small towns and cities.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.