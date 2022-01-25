At its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 10, the Elk Point City Council took action to pay down some of its longterm debt.
The city has just over $1.6 million in reserves and Finance Officer Erika Hammitt recommended starting with just under $155,000 in debt – two Drinking Water System Revenue bonds of approximately $15,000 and $46,100 and the 2019 street sweeper of $93,500. The council approved the payments. This summer, the city can look at paying down debt from the Main Street project that adds a surcharge for water and sewer.
The meeting opened with the swearing in of new council member Marta Verros, representing Ward 3. Mayor Deb McCreary appointed Verros to the seat left vacant by Jim Verros’ death last year.
During public forum, Rita Kyte appeared before the council with questions and concerns from the Washington Street reconstruction last summer. She wanted to know when and how Slowey Construction will repair her damaged lawn. Michael Nebelsick, representing City Engineer Kim McLaury, said the work will be done this spring, with site prep and seeding. Kyte also asked council members to come look at how her ramp was rebuilt, as it no longer meets ADA standards. McCreary said she and City Administrator Derek Tuttle will meet with her to address the problem.
See full story in this week's Leader-Courier.
