Mark and Karen Crombie, of Dakota Dunes, have been married since 2005. They always make time for each other in between the busy days of raising two children and each working full-time. They are a team and they are friends, which makes celebrating Valentine’s Day and all of the other moments throughout the year fun and memorable.
“I like to show up at Karen’s office every Valentine’s Day with flowers,” Mark detailed. “The joke is, every other partner sees me show up with a vase full of roses and that is their reminder to get something for their spouses. I feel like we are finally at a point where we are going out and enjoying Valentine’s Day again now that the kids can stay home by themselves for a few hours and we don’t have to find the impossible sitter on Feb. 14 every year. We don’t have a reservation made yet for this year, but have a lot of ideas and look forward to going out.”
Karen’s office is Henjes, Conner & Williams, PC in Dakota Dunes, where she has worked for 16 years. She has been a shareholder in the company for the past three years. Her duties include working with clients regarding their accounting, tax and business planning needs. Mark has a degree in business management and is full-time with the Air National Guard. He works as an Air Force Contracting Officer at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.
“I have been with the unit for 21 years, joining in 2000,” Mark explained. “I primarily deal with cradle-to-grave acquisitions for supplies, services and construction, things that we need purchased in order to keep our mission on track.”
Karen and Mark both grew up going to school in small towns. Karen lived on an acreage outside of Sioux City and attended Lawton-Bronson High School. She is a graduate of Morningside College. Mark is from Hubbard, NE and attended Emerson-Hubbard High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Bellevue University in Omaha.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
