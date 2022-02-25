A new program, STEM, has taken the elementary school by storm. Students in JK-3rd grade go to Lydia Reis’ classroom once a week to participate in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
“Our principal knew that she wanted to move from just computers to STEM, just because we’re one-to-one now,” Reis explained. “So kids get a lot of computer practice in their classrooms and we wanted to take it a step further this year.”
At the beginning of the year, students were taught what each individual part of STEM meant. Then they went into STEM challenges where they delved into the engineering design processes.
“The third grade learned about Egypt and chariots,” she explained. “They only got a certain amount of materials and had to design and build it [a chariot] and test it to make sure it actually worked and then they improve upon it.”
Each student participates in learning these areas through different challenges that they must work through together. After a challenge is presented, the students are encouraged to ask, imagine, plan, create, improve and communicate. This process helps to teach the students to persevere, learn from their mistakes, problem solve and think outside of the box.
Beginning the second semester, the students have begun working on coding. With a generous donation from RP Constructors and CeC, both of North Sioux City, the elementary school was able to purchase robots for each grade level.
Reis sees four different classes during the day – one grade, but each section. The students in each specific grade level section all learn the same challenge. So for instance, in the JK and kindergarten classes, the students are learning how to code with their bodies by creating mazes and giving codes to their partner.
“So they’re standing and their partner will say, ‘Turn left,’ and they have to turn and go through the maze,” Reis explained.
In first grade, their robots have buttons on it and they push them to get the robot to move. The second grade class works with LEGOS. They build something and connect Bluetooth to the iPad and use coding that way. By third grade, the students are coding on an iPad that makes their robots move.
“All of them are learning coding, but it’s very much tailored to their grade level,” Reis said. “It will be interesting when these kindergartners are in third grade to see how much they know and be able to do this. It will also be interesting with the STEM challenges. I did a different theme for each grade, so first grade did transportation. So they did parachutes, ziplines, air-powered balloon, those types of things. Second grade did sports, so they made a basketball catapult, different goals like a football goal post that will stand up on its own. Third grade we travelled the world, so that was the Egypt one. We made a printer out of certain supplies.”
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.