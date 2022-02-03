Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, three irrigation systems were started around 8:30 and 9 p.m. along County Road 7 outside of Jefferson. The water was turned on to two of them and the third was set to walk. The Union County Sheriff’s Office knows the approximate time because Union County Electric Cooperative was able to monitor when they were turned on.
One of the irrigation systems was completely new and hadn’t been used. The water ran all night, causing the system to freeze and collapsing each section.
The second system that the water turned on to is believed to have had some issue with the pump and motor; it wasn’t getting enough water and destroyed the motor.
The third irrigation system walked the field, into a ditch, up onto the road and hit a utility pole and stopped on the road. The system tried to continue to walk, but since the front was caught and wasn’t moving with the rest of the system, it shut itself down. The farmer was able to straighten the system and walk it back the opposite direction.
Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said that the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism will be facing felony charges due to the monetary damage of the systems.
“If anybody notices anything suspicious or any suspicious vehicles activity, write down the license number if you can and give us a call,” Limoges said. “We have a crime stoppers reward, so if anyone has any information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of any individual or individuals, there could be a monetary reward up to $1,000.”
