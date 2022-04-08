Voters in the city of Jefferson will go to the polls next Tuesday, April 12. Polls will be open at Jefferson City Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
They will select council members from all three wards.
In Ward 1, Mark LaFleur and Nicki Werner will face off to fill the seat of Kim Bogenreif, who is not running for reelection. In Ward II, incumbent Gary Schaeffer is being challenged by Paddy Rigg. In Ward III, incumbent Larry Whitlock faces challenger Jason Casper.
