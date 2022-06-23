Fore the Cure sponsored its 5th annual golf tournament Friday, June 17. The event was well attended with two-lady teams golfing at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There were 108 golfers and over 40 silent auction items.
The event had a public silent auction online with items displayed at The Pointe Golf & Event Center. Fore the Cure raised over $17,000 through the auction and free will donations. The donations support Susan Odson (the local recipient), local scholarships and all cancer research.
“The money raised will directly support Susan as she continues her battle against cancer,” Noelle Jacobs said. “We had many notes and messages voicing support and love for Susan as we fundraised, which speaks volumes for the impact she has had on our community. We are behind her every step of the way!”
Fore the Cure Committee members are Jacobs and Larissa Kommes, Co-Chairs, and Leslie VanRoekel, Corri Rubida, Suzanne Murphy, Alice Mollett, Deb McCreary, Becky Glover, Samantha Hanson, Amanda Adams, Kim Nelson, Tari Skogsberg, Paige Voegele, Meghan Rozell and Kristen Schmitz.
