People from throughout the area flocked to North Sioux City to enjoy National Night Out festivities Aug. 2. Despite the heat, people enjoyed themselves. Adults were able to socialize while the children played on the waterslides and in bouncy houses and were able to tour the fire trucks.
National Night Out was sponsored by the North Sioux City Police and Fire Departments. They cooked burgers and hot dogs, handed out small prizes and had t-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.