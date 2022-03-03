A special meeting was called by the Union County Board of County Commissioners to discuss a personnel matter.
The board approved the agenda, minutes from Feb. 22 and moved into executive session for personnel. After an hour and a half, the board reconvened. The commissioners moved to recommend that Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges terminate the employment of Lakisha Brown, immediately. In a roll call vote all the commissioners – Milton Ustad, Tom Kimmel, Kevin Joffer, Rich Headid and Michael Dailey – voted yes on the motion. It passed 5-0.
The next meeting was scheduled for March 8 at 8:30 a.m.
