The Clay/Union/Yankton County 4-H Horse Show was held June 28. There were over 30 youth between the three counties at the show. For the participants, this is their version of the County Fair, because horses are not shown at the fair and their State Show takes place at the end of July. They work really hard with their horses throughout the year and especially the months before to get them ready. The show was held at the Donnelly Arena outside Elk Point.
Those participating for Union County and their results are below:
Matthew Bryan: Junior Hunter Equitation over Fences – Blue; Junior Western Showmanship – Blue; Junior Western Horsemanship – Blue; Junior Trail – Red; Junior Ranch Riding – Purple; Junior Flag Racing - County – White; Junior Barrel Racing – Purple; and Junior Pole Bending – Purple.
Rachel Bryan: Senior Hunt Seat Equitation – Purple; Senior Hunter Equitation over Fences – Purple; Senior Western Showmanship – Purple; Senior Western Horsemanship – Purple; Senior Trail – Purple; Senior Reining – Purple; Senior Flag Racing - County – Purple; Senior Barrel Racing – Purple; and Senior Pole Bending – Purple.
Kade Frank: Junior Western Showmanship – Purple, Reserve Champion; Junior Western Horsemanship – Purple; Junior Trail – Purple; Junior Ranch Riding – Purple; Junior Reining – Purple; Junior Flag Racing - County – Blue; Junior Barrel Racing – Blue; and Junior Pole Bending – Blue.
Madeline Gillespie: Junior Flag Racing - County – Red; Junior Pony Barrel Racing – Blue; and Junior Pony Pole Bending – Red.
Journy Guerra: Senior Western Showmanship – Purple; Senior Western Horsemanship – Red; Senior Trail – Red; Senior Ranch Riding – Purple; Senior Flag Racing - County – Blue; Senior Barrel Racing – Blue; and Senior Pole Bending – Blue.
Hektor Hanson: Junior Pleasure Single-Horse Driving – Purple; Beginner Western Showmanship – Blue, Reserve Champion; Beginner Western Horsemanship – Purple; Beginner Flag Racing - County – White; and Junior Barrel Racing – White.
Sofia Hanson: Junior Western Showmanship – Blue; Junior Western Horsemanship – Purple; Junior Trail – Blue; and Junior Barrel Racing – Blue.
Molli Harkin: Senior Western Showmanship – Purple, Grand Champion; Senior Western Horsemanship – Red; Senior Trail – Purple; Senior Ranch Riding – Blue
Addison Jacobs: Junior Western Showmanship – Purple; Junior Western Horsemanship – Red; Junior Ranch Riding – Blue; Junior Flag Racing - County – Blue; Junior Barrel Racing – Blue; and Junior Pole Bending – Blue.
