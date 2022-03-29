The North Sioux City City Council enacted a burn ban for inside city limits at their meeting Monday, March 21. Due to the dry conditions, despite the rain received early in the week, the council realized that the burn ban put in place last week by Union County only applies to unincorporated areas of the county. The ban went into effect immediately and is set to lift when Union County lifts its ban.
With prior concerns at the last council meeting about donation requests, an ordinance was drafted for fundraising donations. The first reading of Ordinance 2022-03 – Fundraising Donations – was held. Council member Tena Carpenter, who was absent at the last meeting March 7, had a few questions for the administration. She wanted to know whether the ordinance:
• Addresses profit vs. non-profit organizations;
• Includes a questionnaire or application form with the ordinance;
• For what, specifically, the funds would be utilized; and
• Whether the ordinance states participants benefiting from the city’s donation must reside in the school district, county or city limits.
North Sioux City City Administrator Eric Christensen explained that the ordinance covers organizations or businesses located in North Sioux City where a significant presence or a specific portion of its membership resides in the city. It’s also to benefit youth 18 and under for the purpose of offsetting an unplanned or unusual event or opportunity that would greatly benefit any qualified participant. The funding “may not” be used or requested to offset general operating expenses.
The first reading states, “Any donation request approved by the city council shall be for no more than $100 per qualified participant or $1,500 in total, whichever amount is less.” The ordinance also states that organizations may not request donations more than two times per calendar year and receive no more than $2,500 in that calendar year. Council member Kodi Benson asked that it be changed so they can request the $2,500 once instead of coming to the council twice, two meetings in a row for the same event.
The council approved the first reading with the changes of adding an application form and allowing the request of $2,500 in a calendar year. Second reading will be held at the next meeting, April 4.
Jon Brown of Stockwell Engineering requested permission to advertise for bids for the Sioux Point Road relocation project. The project consists of improvements to underground utilities and street systems identified in the project limits. Utility work includes extension of water main systems, new storm sewer systems and new sanitary sewer stubs. Street improvements include roadway excavation and embankment, curb and gutter, concrete paving, concrete sidewalk and trails and other work as identified in the construction documents. The council approved the request. Bids were set to be opened April 21 at 11 a.m.
The council approved the plat of Units 300-307 Keating Resources Addition.
See full story in this week’s Dakota Dunes / North Sioux City Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.