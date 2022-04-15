ThermoBond Buildings donated $10,000 to the Elk Point-Jefferson Community Educational Opportunity Grant (CEOG) Endowment Fund Thursday, April 7.
This program allows seniors to apply in the spring of their senior year for educational funds. After they have completed their fall semester students send in documentation to collect the money. They send in an unofficial transcript showing they have completed at least nine credits and a copy of their spring class schedule.
Michael Kastning of ThermoBond said that they considered several potential methods to support the community and students and chose the EPJ Community Endowment Foundation.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.