At its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Jefferson City Council finalized three ordinances dealing with medical cannabis. The first amends the general ordinance by adding regulations for business licenses. The second updates regulations for dispensaries and the third established regulations for consumption or smoking of cannabis in public places. (All three ordinances are published in their entirety in the Public Notices section of this edition.)
The council was scheduled to hold second reading to Ordinance #9.24 which set rules for sidewalk and street excavation. Kevin Connors with Long Lines was present to point out several sections which would make it difficult for his company to make repairs in the city, in particular the section that requires approval from the full city council before any excavation can commence. Connors and City Attorney Sabrina LaFleur-Sayler will work to revise the ordinance.
Water/Wastewater Superintendent Randy Crum presented bids on moving a water line in Truhe’s First Addition. Bids were received from MJ Minor Utility Contractor, $390,442.68, and Swanson Septic and Excavation, $240,000. Crum did say that one of the bidders would not work in Jefferson after a city council member called OSHA on a contractor working in the city this summer.
See full story in this week’s Leader-Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.