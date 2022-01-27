The City of Elk Point will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 concerning the redistricting that took place as a result of the 2020 census.
The hearing will be held in the city council chambers at 106 E. Pleasant Street.
Every 10 years following the national census, the city must redraw the three wards from which council members are elected. The goal is to size each ward as equally as possible. The maps above show both the current wards and proposed wards. The proposed wards were drawn by representatives of the South East Council of Governments (SECOG) along with city officials.
If approved, the wards will be in place until the next national census in 2030.
