South Derby Lane will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10. It will be closed immediately north of where the roadway turns from concrete to seal-coat and a detour will be setup.
This closure will last approximately three weeks, and contractors hope to have it open to traffic by the end of the month.
Business access starting with RP Constructors, LLC and others south will access from Dakota Dunes via Cottonwood Drive.
Property owners north of the construction zone will have access from the north.
No property owners will be unable to access their properties; however, no through traffic will be allowed for the duration of the closure. Please plan accordingly.
